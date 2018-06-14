Listen to Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande’s Sultry New Song, “Bed”

As promised, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande released their new collaborative single this morning. “Bed” is a sultry and luxuriously produced track, backed by a soft bassline and adorned with gentle synths. Grande holds down the hook—”I got a bed / With your name on it”—and Minaj works through a Lil Wayne reference before landing on a shout-out to her friend Zayn: “I watch him fuck it up / Look at him luckin’ up / I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up / He go insane on it, I put my fame on it / Coulda put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it.”

Listen to “Bed” at the top of the page. The song is expected to appear on Minaj’s forthcoming album, Queen.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

