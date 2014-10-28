Listen to Nicki Minaj’s “Only,” Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown

Yes, there is an illustration of Drake dressed as the Pope on the cover of Nicki Minaj‘s new single. Yes, Nicki Minaj is rapping about how she’s never fucked Drake or Lil Wayne, but if she did, it’d be at the same time, and they’d have to eat her ass. Yes, Drake spends like half of his verse rapping about how he likes BBWs. Yes, Lil Wayne’s verse is great here, but yes, Nicki Minaj continues to rap laps around the competition and there’s no indication that that’s going to change any time soon. Nicki’s The Pink Print will drop December 15th, and when it does may God haver mercy on our souls.

