Listen to Playboi Carti and DP Beats’ New Track “Check”

Long Island producer DP Beats has shared a new song, “Check” featuring Playboi Carti. A bass-heavy trap track, “Check” might have fit perfectly on Carti’s excellent new album Die Lit, if it was a bit more abrasive. Even so, it’s still a lot of fun. Listen to “Check”:

Playboi Carti’s most recent album Die Lit is excellent. If you didn’t like it, you’re probably just old. Carti recently appeared with Nicki Minaj on SNL, and also contributed to A$AP Rocky’s latest album TESTING.

