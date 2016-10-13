Listen to Previously Unheard Demos Made By a Teenage J Dilla

​Image via Wikimedia​

Boiler Room have broadcast a new podcast, “Welcome 2 Detroit,” that features the previously unheard demo tapes of a 17-year-old J Dilla​.

Focusing on J-Dilla’s 2001 album Welcome 2 Detroit, the podcast features files from the influential producer’s own MPC.

As Pitchfork notes​, the episode includes several demos and also features Detroit producer and keyboardist Amp Fiddler breaking down in detail one of Dilla’s beats.

The demos follow Dilla’s Back to the Crib mixtape that Boiler Room released in August and a posthumous album, The Diary,​ that features a number of unreleased instrumentals by the producer and rapper.

Listen to the podcast below with the first unreleased demo plays at the 3:30 mark, the second at the 4:30 mark, and various demos play from the 6:00 to 7:30 marks. At the 27-minute mark, Amp Fiddler breaks down an unreleased Dilla beat.