Listen to “Redbone,” an Extremely Soulful New Burner from Childish Gambino’s New Album

The lead-up to Childish Gambino’s first post​ Atlanta ​album,  Awaken, My Love!​, continues with a new single called “Redbone”, which premiered in Annie Mac’s BBC1 show today. Like “Me and Your Mama”​, it has little to do with rapping and goes for a early 80’s soul vibe, complete with a slap bass and glockenspiel​. Donald Glover’s impressive vocals are pitch shifted, which reminds us of Prince’s ​Camille​ tracks, like “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” Although slightly distorted​, this is still bathrobe music, plain and simple. Listen to “Redbone” below:

