Listen to “Redbone,” an Extremely Soulful New Burner from Childish Gambino’s New Album

The lead-up to Childish Gambino’s first post Atlanta album, Awaken, My Love!, continues with a new single called “Redbone”, which premiered in Annie Mac’s BBC1 show today. Like “Me and Your Mama”, it has little to do with rapping and goes for a early 80’s soul vibe, complete with a slap bass and glockenspiel. Donald Glover’s impressive vocals are pitch shifted, which reminds us of Prince’s Camille tracks, like “If I Was Your Girlfriend.” Although slightly distorted, this is still bathrobe music, plain and simple. Listen to “Redbone” below: