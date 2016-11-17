Listen to “Redbone,” an Extremely Soulful New Burner from Childish Gambino’s New Album

Image via Twitter.

The lead-up to Childish Gambino’s first post​ Atlanta ​album, ​ Awaken, My Love!​​, continues with a new single called “Redbone”, which premiered in Annie Mac’s BBC1 show today. Like “Me and Your Mama”​, it has little to do with rapping and goes for a early 80’s soul vibe, complete with a slap bass and glockenspiel​. Donald Glover’s impressive vocals are pitch shifted, which reminds us of Prince’s ​Camille​ tracks, like “​If I Was Your Girlfriend.” Although slightly distorted​, this is still bathrobe music, plain and simple. Listen to “Redbone” below:

