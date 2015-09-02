Listen to “Rewind,” the Spiritual Centerpiece of Kelela’s ‘Hallucinogen’ EP

Kelela has shared “Rewind,” a new track co-produced by her, Kingdom, and Nugget. “Rewind” is the “spiritual centerpiece” of her upcoming Hallucinogen EP. The song captures that heart-pounding moment we’re all familiar with: when you spot a stranger-bae on the dancefloor and lock eyes for the rest of the night. Hallucinogen will be an important release for Kelela, marking her second release after her breakout Cut 4 Me mixtape. “It speaks to the narcotic that is loving someone. It makes you exhilarated, it makes you feel drained, it’s in your body and it affects you so completely,” Kelela says about the EP. Look for it on October 9, 2015 via Warp and her own Cherry Coffee label.

Tracklist:

1. A Message

2. Gomenasai

3. Rewind

4. All The Way Down

5. Hallucinogen

6. The High

