Listen to “Runaway,” Another Posthumous Lil Peep Cut

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, the first full-length collection of Lil Peep’s music since his death last year at the age of 21, is due out next Friday, November 9. The grungey first single from the record, “Cry Alone,” came out two weeks ago. Now we’ve got another semi-new song in “Runaway,” which initially leaked onto Peep’s SoundCloud page in June last year. It’s an altogether gloomier piece of work, laden with lyrics about drug abuse and anxiety. Watch the video for the track, directed by Steven Mertens, at the top of the page.

