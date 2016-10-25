Listen to Slothrust’s Latest Album ‘Everyone Else’

​Well folks, the day is finally here. After months of teasing with singles and videos​ too, the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based jazzy post-punk trio Slothrust are ready to give the world their third record, ​Everyone Else​. Sunday may be the Lord’s Day, but it is today that we are truly blessed.

The follow up to 2014’s ​Of Course You Do, ​ ​Everyone Else​ presents a muted energy in comparison to its predecessor. The band’s special brand of self-loathing still remains on tracks like “Rotten Pumpkin.” In comparison to previous albums, it’s slower, more introspective, and patient with itself. The hard, riff-centered jams Slothrust does so well are still there, though this time they feel more like a means of procrastination.

“These songs are about bodies of water, dreams, isolation, and the absurdity of the human experience,” writes guitarist and vocalist Leah Wellbaum​​.

So go ahead and bathe in the cleansing waters of ​Everyone Else​. The album is out October 28 on Dangerbird Records.​​