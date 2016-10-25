Listen to Slothrust’s Latest Album ‘Everyone Else’

Well folks, the day is finally here. After months of teasing with singles and videos too, the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based jazzy post-punk trio Slothrust are ready to give the world their third record, Everyone Else. Sunday may be the Lord’s Day, but it is today that we are truly blessed.
The follow up to 2014’s Of Course You Do, Everyone Else presents a muted energy in comparison to its predecessor. The band’s special brand of self-loathing still remains on tracks like “Rotten Pumpkin.” In comparison to previous albums, it’s slower, more introspective, and patient with itself. The hard, riff-centered jams Slothrust does so well are still there, though this time they feel more like a means of procrastination.
“These songs are about bodies of water, dreams, isolation, and the absurdity of the human experience,” writes guitarist and vocalist Leah Wellbaum.
So go ahead and bathe in the cleansing waters of Everyone Else. The album is out October 28 on Dangerbird Records.