Listen to Smoke Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Struggle Before Glory’

This summer, saw the unfortunate tragic passing of Toronto-based, 21-year-old artist Smoke Dawg but his legacy will continue to live on by way of his first and only posthumous album, Struggle Before Glory. The artist had been working on the album prior to his death and was released by his team and family on Fri. Nov. 30, five months to the day of the shooting. The 13-track album features a collection of Toronto and U.K. acts including Jimmy Prime, Safe, Puffy L’z, Fredo, Jay Critch and AJ Tracey. The album also includes a bonus track by the artist’s younger brother, Young Smoke.

Bass-heavy production and gritty and raw bars make up most of the records on Struggle Before Glory. Its interlude, “SB4G Interlude,” includes a personal voice note from the artist that shares a mid-smoke thought about being on tour where he realizes that he and his friends were able to actualize their dreams and aspirations. Listen to Struggle Before Glory below.