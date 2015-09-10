Listen To Some Dirty Down Under Club Music from Hot Haus Recs’ Duo Tuff Sherm and Patch Free

Ah, another week, another top notch release on Hot Haus Recs. Let us all pray that the overlord DJ Haus never decides to stop throwing us 12″ after 12″ of rough and ready big boy house cuts that tear clubs apart from Aberdeen to Adelaide. Talking of Adelaide, the most recent record to bear the HH imprint is an Australian affair courtesy of Dro Carey, under his Tuff Sherm guise, and his friend and collaborator Patch Free.

Their Dern Work EP is an an absolute rollocker — a total steamroller of a record. It’s thick and gloopy, like club music molases, and it’s just as tasty. We’re super stoked to be bringing you an exclusive listen to the lead track. Trust us when we say it’s a squelcher of the highest order.

Check out the track and an interview with Tuff Sherm below.

THUMP: There seems to be a new wave of Australian house producers making some really exciting music at the moment. We’re thinking of Sleep D, Bell Towers, Luis CL, labels like Butter Sessions etc. Are all connected? Would you call it a scene?

Tuff Sherm: Yeah Patch and I have worked with Butter Sessions. We did our previous collab EP with them and before that I released a Tuff Sherm track called “Acre Summit” on a various artists 12″ they did. The Butter Sessions guys — Sleep D — have also hosted and played shows with me down in Melbourne. So I guess there is a bit of a scene. Not just in Sydney and Melbourne either. I really like everything all of the Untzz guys do down in Adelaide and I played a show with a few of them out there. So there are people in the different major Australian cities that myself and Patch feel a strong affinity with music-wise and I think that shows there is something of a scene.

What’s up with Patch Free? You guys make some pretty dope music together.

Patch used to be my neighbour across the road from me in Lewisham, here in Sydney. We met through mutual friends a couple of years ago and he was just getting into producing. I really liked what he was doing so we got together and collaborated on some tracks. Well, actually, despite living extremely close by, we never worked on them together in person. It would always be emails or USBs with the stems. But then we would meet up again and talk about the tracks and ideas.

We sent quite a range of stuff to Corey and Maryos at Butter Sessions and they helped us figure out that first EP together. I felt like it marked a distinct change to what was explored with solo Sherm — the Party Scraps song is way more overtly ‘groovy’ than tracks like “Scope” or “Pharmacy” — so I asked Patch if he wanted to keep working on things, and we both did, and so we did some more tracks and sent them over to Haus and that’s how this record came about.

Tuff SHERM or Dro Carey.. How do you decide who you are, as it were?

Well fortunately the promoter, booker or label head decides! And then I supply…

You’re based in Sydney, are there any new artists or DJs coming from there that we should check?

Ben Fester is a DJ that anyone with any interest in house should be across. Preacha as well, they’re both incredible technical DJs and exceptional selectors, in terms of the diversity of stuff they play. In terms of producers — and more on a techno tip — Patch and I both recommend Cop Envy. Cassius Select and Alba are also really good.

The Dern Werk EP is out now on Hot Haus Recs.



