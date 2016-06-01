Listen to Some Experimental Psych Weirdness With Big Naturals and Anthroprophh

Big Naturals are the noise rock duo of drummer Jesse Webb and bassist/electronics Gareth Turner. Basically two guys from Bristol, England who like nothing more than turning it up and turning it out. You can already smell the bass amp crackle.

Anthroprophh is Paul Allen, best known for his sonic damage as guitarist of The Heads, and producer of music that is experimental and weird as you’d expect from a project with a double h in the name.

All three are teaming up for a new album of heavy and bleak industrial strength punk and alien soundtracks that is set to be released on Captcha and Cardinal Fuzz labels.

On the a-side Big Naturals present some glorious punked out sludge on “God-Shaped Hole” and for those 21-minutes we suggest you get in an old Chevvy and just drive down a desert highway until the song finishes or you run out of fuel.

Side b includes some of Allen’s guitar mastery on the track “Narwhallian Social Purge” that you can listen to below.

Including some cool packaging and design by Sam Giles this is going to be a must have for the heads and the weirdos.

Big Naturals & Anthroprophh is available July 8 on Captcha and Cardinal Fuzz labels.

