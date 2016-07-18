Listen to Sydney Hardcore Punks Rapid Dye Then Get Wheeled Away on a Gurney

Image: Soundcloud

Like the later stages of appendicitis Rapid Dye’s “Jimmy Street” stabs with short and inflamed aggression. Taken from the Sydney band’s upcoming demo cassette, the raw track brims with caustic malevolence and sepsis.

Videos by VICE

The guitars are set to ‘hard riff’, while vocalist Josh Ward, who also runs Sexy Romance, the label responsible for the Gruel tape a few years ago, digs into the deeper recesses of some kind of post-traumatic damage.

We’ve heard things can get rabid at their live shows too and after listening to this track we can almost hear the lone red haired Green Day fan getting ripped to shreds in the pit like a live baited possum.

Rapid Dye’s demo will be available in August through Sexy Romance.

If you are in Sydney catch Rapid Dye at the Marrickville Bowls Club July 22 with Piss Pain, Dispossessed, Oily Boys and Nervous Habit.

