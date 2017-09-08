Listen to SZA’s New Song, “Quicksand”

The second soundtrack to Issa Rae’s Insecure was released this morning, and it features a new SZA song. “Quicksand” is sonically more assertive than much of the St Louis-born artist’s wonderfully hazy debut CTRL; the samples are still smooth and 70s-inspired, but there’s brass in the background, and the drums trip between trap beats in the verse and straight funk acoustics in the chorus. Lyrically, she’s on the same path, overanalyzing a relationship and unravelling as the song ticks forward. It’s the second new song from the St Louis-born artist after last week’s bizarre collaboration with Maroon 5 on “What Lovers Do.”

