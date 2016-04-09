Listen to Teklife Records’ Posthumous DJ Rashad Album Now

Chicago-based crew Teklife announced Afterlife in February, a tribute to DJ Rashad who passed away in 2014, and you can now hear the 14-track compilation in full. The first release on newly-formed Teklife Records, the album features previously unreleased songs between Rashad and collaborators including DJ Spinn, DJ Paypal, Traxman, and more.



“With such a prolific body of work as both a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians, it would be impossible to present a definitive collection of DJ Rashad’s music and many many classics will remain unreleased for ever,” said Teklife in a press release. “Afterlife is our tribute to our friend and our inspiration.”

Listen to the album below, you can purchase it digitally or physically here, with a percentage of the proceeds from sales going to Rashad’s family.

