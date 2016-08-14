Listen to Terry Perform Live on 3RRR FM’s Teenage Hate

Images: Paul Armour Photography

There’s a lot you can learn from sitting in Melbourne traffic. A 3RRR FM or PBS car bumper sticker is usually a good indicator that the occupants are progressive, understanding and have cool taste in music. Southern Cross or Ned Kelly stickers are usually signs that the people in the car love Costco but hate Halal snack packs.

Videos by VICE

Community radio station 3RRR FM and local band Terry are a couple of reasons why living in Melbourne is great. Combine the two and you are guaranteed some quality radio.

A few months ago the four-piece, along with Whipper and Pappy, performed on 3RRR’s Teenage Hate as part of the April After Dark series of late night gigs where subscribers were invited into the amazing RRR performance space to watch local bands perform.

Teenage Hate, a punk rock show hosted by Noisey’s music editor, is one of many specialist music and arts programs on the 3RRR program grid that make it one of more interesting spots on your radio dial.

This year, 3RRR celebrates 40-years on air, and the theme for raditothon that runs August 19- 28 is, A Jewel in the Junkheap. As an independent, listener funded radio station 3RRR relies on radiothon its annual subscription drive to help funds over half their operations for the next 12 months.

Taken a listen to Terry perform “Chitter Chatter”, “Tippy Toppy” and “Eight Girls” live in the performance space, read a short interview with the band’s Zephyr Pavey and subscribe to RRR.

Noisey: Do you have a 3RRR bumper sticker? What are some of your favourite bumper stickers?

Zephyr Pavey: No RRR bumper stickers but the band is a card carrying subscriber to the station. Al’s favourite bumper stickers are ‘If You Can Read This Where the Fuck is My Caravan?’ and ‘Is That the Truth or Did You Read it in the Herald Sun?’ I have a Cool Death bumper sticker to remind other road users that dying on the road is cool because James Dean did it.

What do you think of the RRR performance space? While performing were you thinking of listeners at home doing the washing up or driving?

The performance space is incredible and a credit to the station, it is the icing on the cake which is made of RRR’s dedicated support of local music. I usually feel bad for people who might just be absentmindedly listening to the radio while working or commuting who then have to put up with a blast of my immature vulgarity. I walk away from every live interview feeling ashamed and embarrassed.

Having said that, do you think there should be moratorium on the phrase, “Out there in radioland”?

Nah no moratorium, a good vintage phrase that one.

I like that you made a community announcement about a stolen bicycle during the performance.

I was pretty happy with my community statement, thanks for noticing.

The 3RRR Radiothon runs from August 19- 28.

Terry’s ‘Terry HQ’ is available now through Upset the Rhythm.