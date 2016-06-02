Listen to The Avalanches Give Their First Interview in 16 Years to Zane Lowe

A few hours after announcing their first rash of new music in 16 years—and moments after airing the first track from their new album Wildflower, the Danny Brown and MF Doom-featuring “Frankie Sinatra”—The Avalanches’ interview with Zane Lowe aired on Beats 1 this morning.

Given that theirs is the only reunion worth caring about, the most pressing issue was why the album has taken so long to come together. But according to the band, there wasn’t a great deal of drama: “I think for us, we just kept making music, which we’d always done and probably always will do. There was so much of it, and so many different projects going on, that at a certain point we realised we had to pull a record together.”

The band said that they cut as many as twenty tracks from the record, leaving out some high-profile special guests in the process (Connan Mockasin, Empire of the Sun).

Listen to the interview below.