Listen to the Avalanches’ New Track “Subways,” the Strongest Cut from ‘Wildflower’ Yet

The Avalanches have released “Subways”, the third track from their long awaited album Wildflower (out July 8) and one that was teased through a phone hotline a few weeks ago. Sampling the 1980 track “Subways” by teenage funk-punk Chandra and Graham Bonnet’s version of the Bee Gees’ “Warm Ride,” the track follows “Colors” featuring Mercury Rev’s Jonathan Donahue and “Frankie Sinatra” featuring Danny Brown and MF DOOM.

Though there are no guests on the new track, “Subways” is the strongest of the three Wildflower releases so far and sees the Australian band back at their unique sample collage best. The band debuted “Subways” in a DJ set earlier this month at Primavera and will no doubt be playing it live at their upcoming Splendour in the Grass appearance next month.

Wildflower is out July 8.