Listen to the Churning Title Track From Greg Beato’s New EP on Apron Records

L.I.E.S. Miami correspondent Greg Beato‘s a producer who we’ve had our eye on for a while now. The 20 year old’s been incredibly prolific thus far, blasting out record after record of scorched earth club music that’s custom built for the kind of nights where everything ends up very, very, very sweaty.

Next week sees Beato bring us yet another slew of bangers. Dropping on Funkineven’s Apron imprint, the When Monkeys Attack EP is nifty a three-tracker that flits between beaten up, beaten down house and tumbling, twisting, churning, and clanking skeletal shit that sounds like Delroy Edwards on a really good day. Greg’s given us an exclusive listen to the title track and we’ll think you’ll enjoy it as much as we do. Check it out below.

Videos by VICE

When Monkeys Attack is released on November 3rd via Apron. He’s playing on Saturday night alongside Steven Julien at The DOT Cafe & Bar — head here for more information.

Follow Greg Beato on SoundCloud