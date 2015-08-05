Listen to the Haxan Cloak Drag Foals Straight into the Bowels of Hell

Twiddly, mathy-indie superstars Foals are back later this month with a brand new album on Warner Music. What Went Down probably won’t sound like “Hummer” or “Cassius” but y’know, people move on, things change, and bands evolve, so we’re excited to hear what they’ve been working on.

In the meantime, the Haxan Cloak’s turned in a typically fucked, disturbed, clanking, coiled-up churner of a remix which you can stream exclusively here on THUMP. His take on “What Went Down” is pretty, pretty hellish. Yannis Philippakis’s vocal is cut up and glitched out into a darkly unfurling howl, encased in battery acid-damaged percussion and avant-rave bleeps and bass. You won’t get much joy out of it down the indie disco, so save this for the darkest of moments on the darkest of days and you won’t go far wrong. Think “Born Slippy” pumelled by a cement mixer for a few hours and you’re nearly there. Don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Videos by VICE

What Went Down is released on 28th August. You can pre-order it here.

Follow Foals on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter