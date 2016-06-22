Listen to the Icelandic Announcer Lose His Ever-Loving Mind On Game-Winning Goal Call

Sono seriamente preoccupato per il telecronista islandese pic.twitter.com/H5UFxstjdh

— Daniele Mari (@danmari83) June 22, 2016

My Icelandic is a little rusty, so I have absolutely no idea what is being said here, but it doesn’t matter. You are able to grasp, very quickly, just how important the goal in the final minute against Austria was to this country and how absolutely jazzed they are to go through to the final 16 in Euro 2016. Iceland would have qualified for the next round with a tie, but a win would put them in second place of the group, ahead of Portugal and the whiny Ronaldo.

Iceland’s game winning run starts out as Elmar Bjarnason was flying down the sideline. The announcer is already pretty frantic. By the time the cross gets to Arnór Ingvi Traustason, he sounds like a cat that has been dropped in boiling water, or an extremely, extremely bugged out Sigur Rós song. Frankly, I’m not even sure a native speaker would be able to separate this string of shrieking vocalizations into distinguishable words. It’s obviously tremendous.