Listen to The Linedots Hypnotic Pop: “Small Talk”

Here are some noteworthy points about The Linedots:

1. They’re a new London duo made up of Evangeline Ling and Kevin Emre and so far they’ve dropped just one other tune—the sonambulant, infinitely more DIY “Waterfall.” This is their first proper cut, premiering above, and it’s significantly more high def.

2. Singer Ling’s accented intonations recall Justine Frischmann and her most laconic and cool. If Frischmann was into the darkness of the dancefloor, that is.

3. The oscillations. Are those two combatting violin samples? Who knows. But the instrumental under Ling’s vocal sounds phenomenal.

4. Ling is a former champion fencer. Don’t mess with The Linedots then.

5. No word on what they look like (although, you know… google), so for now you should just immerse youself in their swirling pop, slick as an otter’s pelt, sexy as that anticipatory first kiss.

The duo had this to say about the song: “Small Talk is about everything and nothing at at all—it is up to the listener to decipher their own meaning. This is why the book is always better than the film.”

Seems like cryptic is their MO.