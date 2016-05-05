Listen to the New Leather Towel Track Before They Destroy Themselves on the Road



In 1982 Grandmaster Flash delivered “The Message”, a biting piece of social commentary that used hip-hop’s rhythmic and vocal force to reveal the truth about modern American inner-city life. In 2016 Leather Towel deliver a different message for a different time. There’s still broken glass everywhere, but it’s from the beer bottles that fell out of drummer Per Bystrom’s Aldi bag.

Leather Towel formed, like many great bands do, while hanging out in a record store. The store was Wooly Bully, guitarist John Douglas’ North Melbourne café, record and comic store, and the hanging out involved eating snacks and listening to great punk records.

After the delicious corn maltodextrin taster of “Nacho Chips” there has been much talk and waiting for signs of new material from the band.

With “The Message” we are happy to report that the wait is over. Taken from the upcoming Leather Towel VI single on Anti-Fade records, it will be soon followed by their debut LP on Aarght records.

Leather Towel will also be playing some shows with Lumpy and the Dumpers on their upcoming Australian tour

‘Leather Towel VI’ 7” will be available May 19 from Anti Fade.

Catch Leather Towel at these shows:

May 19 – Brisbane at the Haunt with Lumpy and the Dumpers, Heavy Breather and Bent

May 20 – Sydney at Marrickville Bowling Club with Lumpy and the Dumpers, Oily Boys and Housewives

May 22 – Melbourne at Bar Open with Lumpy and the Dumpers

May 23 – Melbourne at the Old Bar with Cal and the Calories, Bikini Cops and Whipper