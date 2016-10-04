Listen to the Sickeningly Cute “Know Better” From Forth Wanderers

Photo by Grace Rossi-Conaway

Imagine being a young, unassuming band from a small place like, say, Montclair, who just casually uploaded your track to Bandcamp only for Lorde to go and tweet it out to 4.35 million people. This is the strange and serendipitous power of the internet in 2016, and exactly what happened to Forth Wanderers a few years back.

Barely out of high school, the New Jersey five piece play emotionally pregnant indie pop that draws comparisons everywhere from Built to Spill to Best Coast. Their EP Slop will be co-released on November 11 between House Anxiety / Marathon Artists and Father/Daughter Records who have, between them, introduced the world to Courtney Barnett, King Krule, Diet Cig and Mutual Benefit among loads of others.

Until then we’re premiering the EP’s opening track “Know Better” below, which vocalist Ava Trilling says is “about meeting a guy who looked super similar to someone I was with prior, talking to him, and finding out that he was just as lonely as me. Then making that connection”.

Sickeningly cute. Give it a listen below.