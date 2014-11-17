Listen to the Smashing Pumpkins’ New Song, ‘Tiberius’

​

Today, the Smashing Pumpkins are giving away three new songs to fans who pre-order their upcoming album, Monuments to an Elegy, at ​select independent record stores. In honor of the Pumpkins’ support of indie retail outlets, we’re premiering their new album’s first track, “Tiberius.”

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, the song sounds like classic Pumpkins. The refrain gets stuck in your head like a single from Siamese Dream, while feeling as intimate as something off Adore and as expansive as a track from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Listen to “Tiberius” like ten times and then head to a record store to pre-order Monuments to an Elegy. We’ve heard the whole album and we promise it’s a lot better than anything by Silversun Pickups.

Follow Mitchell Sunderland on ​Twitter.