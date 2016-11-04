Listen to The Sparse And Wondrous Playlist From VICELAND’S ‘ABANDONED’

Photo courtesy of VICELAND



Legendary skateboarder Rick McCrank goes on a journey exploring abandoned places with the people who love them long after the lights have gone out. Abandoned pays tribute to these modern day ruins, seemingly lost and forgotten, but not by everyone. In these sparse locations, music is one of the few things that gives these vacant areas character. Luckily, we’ve picked some of the best artists both past and present, to help tell this story. Featuring the likes of Spacemen 3, Dada Plan and much much more our specially curated Abandoned playlist on Apple Music​ will soundtrack your next big foray into the unknown. Listen below.