Listen to This Beautiful Synth-Pop Song About Dealing With Anxiety Then Hug Someone



Photo of the artist, kind of, via the artist.

A few years ago, 18-year-old Demo Taped never imagined he would be in Belgium playing his music to a crowd of people who knew the words. He thought he would be in Atlanta, GA forever. He didn’t even think he would be alive. He’s battled with anxiety and depression for years, a struggle that landed him in the hospital for a time. At one point, he decided, that despite the panic attacks and suicidal thoughts, and despite the heartbreak that lead him to write this song (it’s a love song, but also a “fuck you, mental illness” anthem), he would channel that energy into making music and staying alive. That’s the inspiration and fuel behind “Game On,” a wonderfully sweet synth-pop anti-anxiety anthem Demo wrote and recorded as a way to battle his anxiety and loneliness.

Not to get too cheesy or sentimental, but sometimes the power of music is a fucking beautiful thing. It can save lives, and once in a while it does. Now stop crying, listen to this song, call your mom and hug someone you love you dingbat.