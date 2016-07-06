Listen to This Dope Godmode Remix of Blood Orange’s “E.V.P.”

Those dudes over at Godmode—Nick Sylvester (who runs the label and produced Shamir’s Ratchet and Tyler McCauley, one half of Soft Lit) pulled a sly one over the weekend when everyone was checked the fuck out. Inspired by the recent release of Blood Orange’s Freetown Sound (read our fire take on Hynes’s genius here), they hit the studio and polished off this remix at 3 AM on Friday.

“We grabbed the track as soon as it dropped Friday, and made something around the vocal hook from ‘E.V.P.’ that felt like our version of a ‘New York’ track,” they explain. “It’s a surprise remix for a surprise record.”

Truly Hynes’s version sounds nothing like this rework. Where Hynes utilizes some Prince-ly synths and INXS guitars, and builds out a chorus that’s utterly unbeatable, Sylvester and McCauley go the the other way entirely. The opening beat is a hypnotic thud on the door. Let them in and you’ll fall into more beats, bongos, pulsing synths, and a looped vocal that’ll hypnotize your hips. Dark rooms, sticky floors, get lost! We don’t have a map and the GPS definitely doesn’t work down here.