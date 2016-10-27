Listen to This Maggot Fest VII Mix Then Go Overturn a Hyundai

​Maggot Fest​, Australia’s favourite punk festival is taking over Melbourne this weekend with a lineup teeming with the country’s loudest, rowdiest and dumbest noise, punk, and hardcore acts.

To celebrate, and to help get the endorphins rushing though your wracked system, Maggot Fest VII organisers have shared a playlist featuring just some of the charged and busted rock we can expect to hear this weekend.



From boogie-punk masters Power​, to busted house trio 100%​ , and the manic noise of Spotting​,

This years blowout kicks off at The Bendigo Hotel tonight and will power through all weekend. ​ Details and lineup below.

Maggot Fest VII:

Oct 27 – Bendigo Hotel

Asbestosisis

Eskhaton

Faceless Burial

Slothferatu

Oct 28 – The Tote

Cereal Killer

Drug Sweat

The Enforced

Exek

Hierophants

Leather Lickers

Oily Boys (NSW)

Power

Sex Drive (QLD)

Shiners

The Skids

The Stroppies

Oct 29 – The Tote

Blank Statements

Deathchurch (NSW)

Ela Stiles (NSW)

Geld

Heavy Breather (QLD)

Miss Destiny

MOB (NSW)

Police Force (QLD)

Rapid Dye (NSW)

Robber (NSW)

Sistema En Decadencia

Spotting

Stations of the Cross

Tim & the Boys (NSW)

Tyrannamen

Whipper

100% (QLD)

Oct 30 – John Curtin

2200

Collector (NSW)

Gaud

Kneeling Knave

Vacuum