Listen to This Maggot Fest VII Mix Then Go Overturn a Hyundai

Maggot Fest, Australia’s favourite punk festival is taking over Melbourne this weekend with a lineup teeming with the country’s loudest, rowdiest and dumbest noise, punk, and hardcore acts.
To celebrate, and to help get the endorphins rushing though your wracked system, Maggot Fest VII organisers have shared a playlist featuring just some of the charged and busted rock we can expect to hear this weekend.
From boogie-punk masters Power, to busted house trio 100% , and the manic noise of Spotting, it’s full titled
This years blowout kicks off at The Bendigo Hotel tonight and will power through all weekend. Details and lineup below.
Maggot Fest VII:
Oct 27 – Bendigo Hotel
Asbestosisis
Eskhaton
Faceless Burial
Slothferatu
Oct 28 – The Tote
Cereal Killer
Drug Sweat
The Enforced
Exek
Hierophants
Leather Lickers
Oily Boys (NSW)
Power
Sex Drive (QLD)
Shiners
The Skids
The Stroppies
Oct 29 – The Tote
Blank Statements
Deathchurch (NSW)
Ela Stiles (NSW)
Geld
Heavy Breather (QLD)
Miss Destiny
MOB (NSW)
Police Force (QLD)
Rapid Dye (NSW)
Robber (NSW)
Sistema En Decadencia
Spotting
Stations of the Cross
Tim & the Boys (NSW)
Tyrannamen
Whipper
100% (QLD)
Oct 30 – John Curtin
2200
Collector (NSW)
Gaud
Kneeling Knave
Vacuum