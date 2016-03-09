Listen to this Mix From A Guy Called Gerald While You Plan Your Trip to Cuba’s MANANA Festival

In two short months, Cuba’s first electronic music festival, MANANA, will come to life in the city of Santiago. From May 4-6, travelers and locals alike will get the chance to bask in sets from clubbing icons like Latin-dance artist Quantic, as well as acid house pioneer, A Guy Called Gerald, who has prepared a mix of diverse dance sounds for the festival that you can listen to below. And if that all wasn’t grand enough, the festival organizers have just announced NYC-via-Chile sound wizard, Nicolas Jaar, as a new addition to their lineup.



Not only does MANANA set the scene for a captivating collection of musical talent both international and domestic, but also presents a chance for many Americans to travel to Cuba for the first time in their lives; something the festival is making easier through an exclusive US travel package. As you can read more about on their official info page, the event’s organizers are offering a package that includes a charter flight to and from Santiago (departing from Miami international airport) via their travel partners, Caledonia Worldwide. The package also includes a travel visa, which is required for entry into Cuba, and also includes travel taxes that will save you some dollars.

Amid the recent amendments to the long-running US-Cuban travel embargo, MANANA is putting their focus on the oft-underlooked city of Santiago for their debut event, and will be showcasing a plethora of vibrant, unrecorded genres native to the city like the percussive rumba sub-genre, Guaguancó, Afro-Cuban hybrid, Son (a poetic of guitar music performed throughout the barrios of Santiago), as well as more modern electronic sounds of house, techno, and dubstep. A rare chance to experience such multifaceted sounds and styles that are tucked away in this corner of the Earth, in one of its most overlooked locations, you’d be wise to start planning your trip.

Head to MANANA’s website for tickets and more info.