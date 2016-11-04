Listen to Tinashe’s New 15-Track Project, ‘Nightride’

Tinashe has been teasing the full-length follow up to 2014’s Aquarius recently, releasing the late summer pop gem “Superlove” and the decidedly more humid “Company” last month. This was all supposed to be building towards Joyride, announced back in February, and, apparently, it still is. But last night, the singer released Nightride, a 15-track project that you can listen to below.

The mixtape (I suppose it’s a mixtape, though there’s nothing that suggests this isn’t an album, really) features “Company” and the Metro Boomin-produced “Ride of Your Life.” February’s “Party Favors” is also included though, as Pitchfork​ points out, the track no longer features Young Thug.

In a soon-to-be released interview with Rolling Stone​, Tinashe described Nightride as one part of a double album with Joyride coming next year: “I see [Nightride and Joyride] as two things that are equally the same,” she said. “I think you can be a combination of things, and that’s what makes people human and complex. They are equally me. I don’t like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art.”

Check out the project and the accompanying video below.

