Listen to Trash Talk’s New EP, ‘Tangle’

LA-based, Sacramento-born hardcore band Trash Talk released a surprise EP late last night titled Tangle. It’s the band’s first project since their 2014 full length No Peace album. The five track Tangle stays true to the band’s hard hitting formula. Trash Talk is also on a North American tour with Antwon and Black Noise. Download the EP on the band’s website. See upcoming tour dates below.
Tour Dates
10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/27 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck*
10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Matahari Loft*
10/30 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
10/31 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box
11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
11/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
11/4 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
11/5 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
11/6 – Atlanta GA @ Drunken Unicorn
11/7 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
11/8 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s Pub
11/9 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic
11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Hall Small Room
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/15 – Lubbock, TX @ Backstage
11/16 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*
11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Union
* = without Antwon
