Listen to Trash Talk’s New EP, ‘Tangle’

​LA-based, Sacramento-born hardcore band Trash Talk​ released a surprise EP late last night titled Tangle. It’s the band’s first project since their 2014 full length No Peace album. The five track Tangle stays true to the band’s hard hitting formula. Trash Talk is also on a North American tour with Antwon and Black Noise. Download the EP on the band’s website​. See upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck*

10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Matahari Loft*

10/30 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

10/31 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box

11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

11/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

11/4 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

11/5 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

11/6 – Atlanta GA @ Drunken Unicorn

11/7 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/8 – Miami, FL @ Churchill’s Pub

11/9 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic

11/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Hall Small Room

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/15 – Lubbock, TX @ Backstage

11/16 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

11/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Union

Videos by VICE

* = without Antwon

Follow Noisey on Twitter​.