Listen to Two New Face-Melting Singles from Ty Segall Supergroup FUZZ

Fuzz is the psych-punk supergroup of So-Cal garage rock luminaries Ty Segall, Charles Moothart, and Chad Ubovich. The acid-washed three-piece have just released two hot singles from their upcoming double LP titled II. “Rat Race” and “Pollinate” are blistering rips of proto-metal that take the best parts of the band’s respective projects (Meatbodies, Ty Segall, Epsilons) and roll them into one monstrous thrust of Sabbath-inspired, face-melting rawk. Stream the singles below and check out their upcoming tour dates. A band this brutal is not to be missed.

Pre-order II here. Tour dates are listed below.

Wed. Aug. 12 – Berlin, DE @ Binuu

Thu. Aug. 13 – Hasselt, BE @ Muzikodroom

Fri. Aug. 14 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

Sun. Aug. 16 – Sardinia, IT @ Fordongianus The Frames

Tue. Aug. 18 – Ravenna, IT @ Hanabi

Thu. Aug. 20 – Charleville, FR @ Mezieres Cabaret Vert Festival

Fri. Aug. 21 – Biddinghuisen, NL @ Low Land Festival

Sat. Aug. 22 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival

Mon. Aug. 24 – Madrid, ES @ But

Tue. Aug. 25 – Bilbao, ES @ Café Antxokia

Wed. Aug. 26 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rocher De Palmer

Thu. Aug. 27 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Fri. Aug. 28 – La Tour De Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae

Sat. Aug. 29 – Gigor, FR @ Freak Show

Sun. Aug. 30 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

Tue. Sep. 1 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Wed. Sep. 2 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

Thu. Sep. 3 – Leeds, UK @ Brudennel Social Club

Fri. Sep. 4 – London, UK @ Heaven

Sat. Sep. 5 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

Fri. Oct. 16 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Sat. Oct. 17 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Casino

Sun. Oct. 18-19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Tue. Nov. 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Wed. Nov. 4 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Thurs. Nov. 5 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Fri. Nov. 6-7 – Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest

Sun. Nov. 8 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

Mon. Nov. 9 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Tue. Nov. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

Wed. Nov. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. Nov. 12 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Nov. 15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Mon. Nov. 16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

Wed. Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON @ The Hoxton

Thu. Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House

Fri. Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Nov. 21 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Sun. Nov. 22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Mon. Nov. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge