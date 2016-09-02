Listen to Ty Dolla $ign and Travis Scott’s New Song “3 Wayz”



Photo by Matt Seger

Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album Campaign is going to be, in a word, lit. If Free TC was a symphonic opus from the Los Angeles singer, Campaign is a tighter, more focused, more turn up-oriented work. It’s full of guaranteed smashes, one of them being the Travis Scott-featuring “3 Wayz,” which reminds us that everything Ty does he does “three ways.” Our guy! Having threesomes! Remember the time he told us about having orgies at his grandma’s house? Ty is nothing if not consistent.

The song ramps up over a vaguely electronic beat and ends with a beautiful vocoded outro, reminding us that no one knows how to make debauchery sound more beautiful than Ty Dolla $ign. Travis’s Birds comes out later today on his Apple Music show, .wav radio, while Campaign is due September 23. Listen to “3 Wayz” below:

