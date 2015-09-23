Listen to Underground Resistance’s DJ Rolando Riding a Russian Rocket of a Remix

Russian producer Alexander Babaev makes music as Rekord 61. It’s a fittingly functional moniker for a man who’s spent the last few years banging out straight down the line techno on his own Konstruktiv imprint. Tunes like “Kaskad” and “Pereval” are wintry, icy, hard-edged rough cuts that pound and pound. Sometimes, just sometimes, that’s all you want from techno. Fuck the prettiness, fuck the sensitivity — give it to us raw.

Babaev’s most recent release Vreyma Versions, released on the aforementioned Konstruktiv on the 5th of October, is a dangerously heavy, deeply damaged doozy. Backed with remixes by Underground Resistance man DJ Rolando, and fellow Russian producer Unbalance, it’s a serious, serious package. We’re delighted to bring you the premier of Rolando’s super raw, super stripped back remix. It’s proper pistoning techno just like they used to make. Get it on now.

