Listen to Us Try to Comprehend the ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer in Real-Time

The holidays are upon us, which means new video games are dropping fast and furious. That makes it the perfect time to spend a long time talking about…Vampyr? Rob spent the weekend with one of Patrick’s favorites from earlier this year, much to his delight. In an episode that was supposed to be “short,” Rob and Patrick join Austin to spend nearly two hours also discussing Tetris Effect, how every human being is actually connected, The Gardens Between, the many ways to creatively kill in Hitman 2, and what it’s like to cheer for a good football team after years of despair. Oh, and we react to the absolutely wild Detective Pikachu trailer in real-time.

Discussed: Vampyr, The Gardens Between, Skin Deep, Hitman 2, Tetris Effect, Detective Pikachu

