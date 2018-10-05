Listen to voicemails from women about what they wish Brett Kavanaugh had said

The fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court has struck a nerve among women, particularly after his angry response to Christine Blasey Ford who accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school.

But women who called in to VICE News told us it didn’t have to be that way. If Kavanaugh had come clean about his mistakes in the past, it would have changed their view of him if not as a Supreme Court nominee at least as a person.

Here’s what women told us when we asked what they would have liked to hear Kavanaugh say:

“What I would have liked to hear from Brett Kavanaugh is, yes I made some bad choices as a young man, yes I drank too much and was overly aggressive and inappropriate, but I learned from those experiences and I apologize,” one caller said.

Another said: “He could have acknowledged he may have had a drinking problem, he may not remember some of his behavior… and say it’s not a reflection of the person he wanted to be.”

Hear what all the callers said below.

Want to share your thoughts on the hearing? Call us at1-888-317-VICE and press 1 to leave a message. Or email us at vicenewstips@vice.com.