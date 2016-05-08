Listen to Watery Love’s ‘Die With Dignity’ And Then Call Your Mum

Speaking to Tony Rettman in VICE a few years ago, Watery Love’s Richie Charles said that drummer Meg Baird quit her job to join the Philadelphia punk band. “I wanted to call us Manson Chicks, but she refused to redirect her life unless we called it Watery Love,” explained the guitarist.

Though Baird, best known for her involvement in psych folk outfit Espers has moved on, Watery Love is set to release Nine Songs With Meg Drumming, a cassette compilation of early seven-inch singles released between 2009 and 2012.

“Die With Dignity” that you can listen to below comes from a 2012 single released on Siltbreeze. In the same VICE interview Charles explained that the song came about in the backseat of Baird’s car on the way to a house party. “I wanted to use the title “Absorb Punishment,” but the others thought it was too stupid”.

Whatever the title, the track is one of the most hilariously misanthropic punk songs of recent times with Charles sneering and snarling about “every shitty day” and pleading with everyone to end it all.

Known as much for the infrequency of their live shows as they are their pummelling riffs, the band are about to head out on the road including a show in Cleveland with Baird’s current band Heron Oblivion.

Catch Watery Love at these shows:

May 24 – Philadelphia at Ortliebs with Sparrow Steeple (Strapping Fieldhands guys)

May 27 Pittsburgh at Gooskis with Chiller

May 28 Cleveland at Now That’s Class Horriblefest

May 29 Chicago at the Hideout with Axis:Sova and Headband

May 31 Columbus at Big Bar Room with Unholy 2

June 1 Cleveland at the Grog Shop with Heron Oblivion and Chris Forsyth

‘Nine Songs With Meg Drumming’ is available from Richie Records.