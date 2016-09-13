Listen to Wavves Cover Weezer’s “You Gave Your Love to Me Softly”

​When Weezer and Wavves announced that they would be releasing a limited edition split single together, basements and bedrooms across the world erupted with cries of joy. Two SoCal indie rock darlings repping for different generations, it makes total sense for them to work together – like the Frasier and Niles Crane of lo-fi production and ripping guitars.

The release is comprised of a new Weezer song, “Fake Smiles and Nervous Laughter,” and a faithful Wavves cover of “You Gave Your Love to Me Softly” – a choice “El Scorcho” b-side that appeared on a deluxe reissue of Pinkerton recently. The split was released by Nathan Williams’ own Ghost Ramp label and is now very much sold out, soz, but you can now listen to the Wavves side below: