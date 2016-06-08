Listen to WEET’s ‘Tarban Creek’, Romantic R&B Filtered Through Marrickville Road Bus Exhaust

Tarban Creek is a tributary that runs off the Parramatta River west of Sydney harbour.

It was also the original name of the Gladesville Mental Hospital, a psychiatric institute established in 1838 in the Sydney suburb of Gladesville. A shameful and cruel place where patients were chained and nurses referred to the shock treatment performed there as “being put on the Bunnergong”, a reference to the Bunnergong power station.

Electric power of a more musical and melodic current runs through “Tarban Creek”, a new track from Sydney musician WEET (aka David Scutts). The third track taken from his Dark Retreat EP that is released on cassette this week through amazing label Paradise Daily (The Rangoons , Aloha Units, Ela Stiles)

Over swirling beats and vocoded vocals Scutts sings lines such as, “I caught your cold last time we fucked, a part of you lives in my lungs” and “Long after you left Sydney the thought of you stayed with me. When we Skyped you watched me dream, you told me I talked in my sleep.” This is romantic R&B filtered through Marrickville Road bus exhaust. It’s grimy but amazing.

‘Dark Retreat’ is released this week on Paradise Daily.