Listen to Weezer Cover TLC, Black Sabbath and More on ‘The Teal Album’

Weezer are preparing to release The Black Album, a new album of original material, on March 1st, but that hasn’t stopped them from today dropping surprise record The Teal Album. The Teal Album is a covers record which features Rivers Cuomo and co taking on classics like “Billie Jean,” “No Scrubs,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and more. Listen to The Teal Album below:

Elsewhere on the record, you can hear covers of “Take On Me” and “Happy Together” and, of course, “Africa,” the Toto cover that gave the band the most success they’ve had in years. The Teal Album is Weezer’s first record since 2017’s Pacific Daydream.

