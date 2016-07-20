Listen to YG’s “FDT Part 2,” Featuring G-Eazy and Macklemore

The Republican National Convention is currently underway in Cleveland, and the forces of evil are working overtime. Did you know that the Republican Party platform this year advocates for public display of the Ten Commandments and Christian prayer in school? Or that it wants to legalize anti-LGBT discrimation? You’ve definitely at least heard of Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border and deport all undocumented immigrants. And that’s not even going into all the disastrous economic ideas and environmental ruination this asshole has planned. But you already know that the guy is the worst type of political shitstain imaginable.

Fortunately, for the last few months, you’ve at least had YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT,” or “Fuck Donald Trump,” as your protest anthem. The song’s message is pretty simple, but its politics are well thought-out, advocating for racial unity at a time when the candidate representing one-half of the American political spectrum is a fascistic blowhard just a hair shy of openly endorsing a doctrine of white supremacy. Still, one version of the song is hardly enough. So now we have another, which puts a different spin on that message of racial unity, bringing in some white voices to denounce that toady fucker and play Trump’s own racial prejudices against him.

“Thought I was just making songs to ride to / Come to find out your own kind don’t even like you,” YG raps, advocating for a third Obama term and taunting Trump with all the white YG fans. Sure enough, G-Eazy and Macklemore deliver the goods, too.

“This man’s not peaceful, racism’s equal / This man hates Muslims, that’s a billion fucking people,” G-Eazy quips, adding that Trump would “Take a day to undo what Obama fixed up.” Macklemore compares Trump to an orange Starburst (both are orange and nobody likes them) and adds “I’m a patriot I’ma stay right here / I ain’t living in fear / with people who are Muslim, Mexican, and queer / and we ain’t gonna let you fuck up four years”

God bless America, a country where three musicians have a better grasp on reality than the elite, elected officials currently swarming the streets of Cleveland and trying to come up with more terrible justifications for why we should get rid of public schools so rich people can pay less in taxes. Listen to “FDT Part 2” below:

