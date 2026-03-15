Listening to This Song While Drinking Fancy Rum Will Make It Taste Better

There are few things more seductive to luxury branding than the idea that you’ve been “doing it wrong” without them. You thought you were just drinking rum. Actually, you were supposed to be having an immersive cross-sensory encounter with heritage, craft, and now, apparently, a custom soundtrack designed to make the rum taste better.

That’s the premise behind Diplomático Chancellor, a new ultra-premium Venezuelan rum that launched with its own four-minute composition, “The Chancellor’s Treasured Notes.” Only 900 individually numbered bottles are being released worldwide, and the brand partnered with Venezuelan composer Clara Rodriguez and Oxford experimental psychologist Charles Spence to create music meant to heighten the tasting experience. Chancellor is bottled at 47% ABV and priced at £1,900 (around $2553) in the UK.

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On paper, it sounds like a gimmick. In practice, the idea has real scientific backing. Spence has spent years researching “sonic seasoning,” a field that looks at how sound can shape flavor perception. His published work describes sonic seasoning as pairing sound or music with taste in ways that can alter the overall tasting experience, with some studies suggesting high-pitched sounds can heighten sweetness while lower tones can bring out bitterness.

The Song Was Literally Built Around the Rum’s Flavor

So, Diplomático leaned in. The music was built around the Chancellor’s tasting notes, which the brand describes as butterscotch, vanilla, tobacco, spice, almonds, and dried fruit. Coverage of the release says the composition opens with longer piano tones meant to support the sweeter notes, then builds through shifting tempo and texture before ending in a Venezuelan joropo that follows the rum’s warm finish. It also uses cuatro and maracas, tying the piece back to Venezuelan musical traditions and the rum’s origin.

Spence said, “Flavor is never just on the tongue, and the right notes can transform how these are perceived by our brains.” He added that the team “translated the rum’s tasting notes into sound,” with the goal of making the spirit feel “richer, warmer, and more expressive.” Rodriguez said, “Within this piece, it was essential for me to connect with our shared Venezuelan origins, which is the cultural and emotional foundation of everything I compose.”

Diplomático clearly wants this bottle to feel like a full, albeit expensive, experience. Beneath all that polish, though, there’s still a genuinely interesting idea about how people experience taste.