Literary Fiction About Music For When You’ve Exhausted All the Possibilities of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

No shade to Daisy Jones & The Six, but when can music-based literary fiction get out of the studio and, say, go to space? Sell their souls for fame and fortune and horror? Create fictionalized versions of two iconic rock critics, make them bitter rivals, and then force one to write the biography for the other one when he dies? And also the author named the main character after himself? If you’re interested in novels about music that go beyond interpersonal relationships and band dynamics, these books might be for you.

A Visit From the goon squad by Jennifer Egan

2010 literary fiction novel and Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit From The Goon Squad is technically a collection of interconnected short stories. While author Jennifer Egan has stated that she sees it as neither short story collection nor novel, the book remains a twisting, circuitous tale through multiple countries, years, and points of view. There are 13 chapters featuring a wide array of interesting characters, all connected through record company exec Bennie Salazar and his assistant, Sasha.

Videos by VICE

Time periods shift from the 1970s, to the—at the time—present day, to several years in the future, hopping from New York City to San Francisco, to Italy and even Kenya. The characters deal with self-destruction, mental illness, delusions of grandeur, kleptomania, romance and friendship and the destruction of both, death, guilt, money, silences, and much more. Drifting in and out of the center of it all is music—punk bands, PR, record deals, and a PowerPoint about iconic silences in rock songs.

we sold our souls by grady hendrix

Grady Hendrix’s 2018 literary fiction novel We Sold Our Souls is a take on Faustian horror backdropped by heavy metal. The main character, Kris, is a down on her luck employee at a Best Western. However, she was once guitarist for the 90s metal band Dürt Würk. When frontman Terry Hunt left the band to go solo, their rise to stardom was cut short. Hunt, however, went on to become wildly successful.

Once Kris discovers that Hunt actually sold her soul for his own solo success, she sets out for Las Vegas on a divine act of revenge. In a review by Dread Central, the story is “not just a smart, new look at the trope of the devil (or entities and soul stealing) in regards to music, fame, and fortune, but an indictment on modern society, and how we lose little pieces of ourselves here, there, and everywhere, each day to distractions, materialism, and want of power.”

space opera by catherynne m. valente

Catherynne M. Valente’s 2018 sci-fi novel is more genre-leaning than typical literary fiction. But, Valente’s prose style often elevates her work beyond genre. Space Opera is the story of a galactic Eurovision-style musical contest. A the Metagalactic Grand Prix, humanity must compete in order to avoid being labeled non-sentient, which leads to complete eradication.

Things get dicey when the only musicians on the approved list of contestants able to compete is the band Decibel Jones and the Absolute Zeroes. This washed-up trio of former glam-rock stars are the only hope for humanity’s continued survival. While many reviews claimed it was light on plot, The Guardian found it to be an “over-the-top, absurdist extravaganza.”

high fidelity by nick hornby

The 2000 movie adaptation of High Fidelity remains one of the most beloved music movies of that era. So, why not go back to the 1995 source material? Nick Hornby’s novel follows 35-year-old Rob Fleming, a London record shop owner who is going through a crisis. His lawyer girlfriend has broken up with him, his DJ career is long over, and he has a severe fear of commitment.

While his employees are busy making mixtapes and Top 5 lists, Rob takes the opportunity to make a Top 5 list of his own. “The top five most memorable split-ups.” He recalls his last five break ups and tries to get in touch with his former lovers. Through re-evaluating his attachment phobia, he eventually reconnects with his ex-girlfriend.

never mind the pollacks by neal pollack

Never Mind The Pollacks is less literary fiction and more satirical fiction when you really get down to brass tacks. But, the premise is wacky enough to warrant a recommendation. Pollack’s 2004 novel features a tense rivalry between two iconic rock critics: fictionalized Neal Pollack (a caricature of actual critic Lester Bangs) and Paul St. Pierre (modeled after fellow critic Greil Marcus).

When Neal Pollack dies in 1994, days before Kurt Cobain, Paul St. Pierre is tasked with writing his rival’s biography. Quirky cameos abound as St. Pierre travels to interview Pollack’s friends and associates. There are fictional conversations with DJ Sam Phillips, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, and Bruce Springsteen. Additionally, the tales go on and on, getting more and more unbelievable. Pollack was Elvis Presley’s neighbor and watched Elvis hit his racist dad with his car. Cockblocked Bob Dylan and tried to seduce Joan Baez. Did drugs with Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. Got amnesia and became a roadie for Springsteen, and much more.

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post