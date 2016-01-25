Little Kid Absolutely Ruined by Devastating Nutmeg

Sometimes sports are just too damned much. Sometimes we think we are prepared for all that could undo us in any circumstance, but then other times, the world reminds us that we are all truly David Blatt, just in entirely over our heads and hopeless. That’s what happened to this poor kid, who got an advanced course in Life Will Always Crush Your Spirit when a cheeky little footballer ripped out his heart with a quick rainbow flick and nutmeg.

As soon as the ball goes through his legs, our hero’s world turns gray and he simply can’t process what’s just happened to him. His reaction—I just….I just need to sit down for a moment, please. Do you think you could give me some water?—would be heartbreaking if it didn’t so hilariously illustrate the emotional torment of getting owned. But, to the guy filming this, have a heart and keep your laughter to a discreet chuckle, the poor kid’s standing sitting right there.

Videos by VICE

h/t @MnMEnterprises