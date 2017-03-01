Little Kid Climbs to Rescue Ball Stuck in Hoop During Fresno State-Boise State

Near the end of the first half between Boise State and Fresno State in IdahoTuesday night, a weird sequence of deflections—not unlike the drunken goal we witnessed earlier that day—ended with the ball stuck in a hard-to-reach spot behind the backboard. It looked to be jammed behind some camera and other equipment and simply wouldn’t budge. Players from Fresno State tried to jar it loose by throwing other balls at it, and by poking it out with the court mop handle, but nothing worked. Until one genius thought, What if I throw my kid up there?

After watching these hapless college kids struggle, a dad (?) sitting right behind the Boise St. cheerleaders on the baseline took it upon himself to walk over and hoist his son up there. The kid seems to know what he’s doing on the monkey bars; he climbed up the stanchion and, after some struggles of his own, eventually freed the basketball. For his trouble, he got a round of applause, some MVP chants, and a somewhat violent hug from a guy in plush bronco costume.

Fresno State beat Boise State 74-67.