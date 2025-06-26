‘Little Nightmares III’ Gameplay Already Makes It Look Like the Creepiest Entry in the Series

Supermassive Games, you wonderful, wonderful people. I had very few doubts about your ability to take over Little Nightmares in the first place. But you just had to go show the hell out, didn’t you? A 10-minute gameplay walkthrough shows off a section of the game called “The Carnevale”. And I think Little Nightmares III is off to a good start.

‘Little Nightmares III’ still has the uneasy factor turned up

When one of the first things you do is zipline to the ground only to fall into a water-filled tub with a body face down in it, I know we’re back. It’s such an unsettling image, these grotesque characters, gluttonous until the end. And some alive and well, ready to fill up. Once Low and Alone move a box of apples to a certain point, it breaks. One of the many corpulent enemies immediately goes to stuff their face. Distracted, they don’t notice the two kids sneaking past.

One of the strengths of this series is the visuals. Darkness matters, but so does light, giving you just enough visibility to see the horrors around you. The sound design is another key area of the games, and there is no holding back in that regard. The sounds of the “Herd” eating are genuinely disturbing (that might also be my actual hatred for hearing people eat as well). As they continue, we find out that Low has a bow (I love bows) and Alone has a wrench. Together, they can do some real damage. But they’re gonna have to work together to fight off some puppet-like creatures.

Of course, a sequence in this game wouldn’t be complete without one of the abnormally large enemies peeking in on you, trying to catch you sneaking around. It’s as tension-filled as ever, and I can’t wait to see the inevitable chase sequence break down when Little Nightmares III comes out October 10th, 2025.