‘Little Nightmares 3’ Is Getting a Showcase June 24th, and I Can’t Wait To See How Weird We’re Getting

One of my favorite games I’ve ever played is the original Little Nightmares. In addition to being the first game that I played with my fiancée, it’s just an outstanding experience. The gloomy art style and atmosphere do more to create a scary game than a rush of ghostly jump scares ever could. Not to mention the genuinely unsettling character designs. And with this entry being developed by Supermassive Games, I’ve been looking forward to this one since it was announced back in 2023.

‘Little nightmares’ showcase revealed with an appropriately creepy teaser

Something unsettling is coming. It's closer than you think.



Are you ready to face it, little ones? #LittleNightmares pic.twitter.com/Thr5LioYg8 — Little Nightmares III (@LittleNights) June 19, 2025

The only way that could have been better was if one of the many creepy-ass characters in the game walked by. Kind of like that last zombie at the end of the credits of “Thriller.” That one never gets talked about — he just slides right in.

What’s interesting is that Little Nightmares III was originally supposed to come out in 2024. So, why a whole showcase when you could just give us a release date and keep it moving? Maybe we get an enhanced collection of the first two games for the Nintendo Switch 2. What I’d like to see is an update on that TV show the Russo Brothers were working on. Based on the Russos’ work with the MCU and on Community, they’d absolutely nail this show. Obviously, they’re a bit busy right now with the Avengers, but just a small update would be great.

I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a shadow drop. I don’t expect it, but given the initial delay and the four-month gap between the showcase and Supermassive’s next game, Directive 8020 (AKA one of the other two games I don’t think I’m wrong about), it’s a real possibility. What I’d really love to see is a Little Nightmares game in the Dark Pictures Anthology style. That would be an insane announcement to close out with. That’s real wishful thinking right there. Fortunately, we only have a few more days to wait to find out what’s next.