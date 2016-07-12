Little Scream’s New Video for “Dark Dance” Is a Beautiful, Expressive Masterpiece

Montreal native Laurel Sprengelmeyer, a.k.a. Little Scream, makes delicate, whispering pop with a melancholy edge. Her recently released second album, Cult Following, is the singer’s first album in five years, and sees her trade so-called “bedroom adventure” subject matter in for urgency and glittering synths.

Packed with bruised tales of transformation and heartbreak, “Dark Dance” is a quietly cathartic standout on the album. We’re premiering the video (directed by Lee Skinner) below, which features some pretty intense moves—the likes of which we last saw in J-Biebs’ “Love Yourself.” It’s sort of like the camping bit of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 but with less goblins and more interpretive dance.

Of the track, Laurel says: “One night I found myself dancing alone down an alleyway, singing in the dark. The further I walked down it, the further I sunk into my memory until I felt like I might actually step into my past when I emerged on the other side. This song was born there, it starts in the present and each verse moves further into the past. The main loop in the song is from an iPhone recording I made—it’s a very lo-fi gentle thing that I got really attached to, everything else was built around it.”

Watch below.