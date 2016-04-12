Listen to Little Simz Spit Bars Over a Kanye West Instrumental

Image via Wikimedia

If this year belongs to anyone, it belongs to Little Simz, the North London MC who’s been slowly setting fire to our speakers one bar at a time. Across a run of mixtapes and a groundbreaking debut album, the rapper has shown the astonishing scope of what can be done with a handful of beats and some serious lyrical ability, leading her to become the first UK independent rapper to appear on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Last night, the rapper delivered another fire creation in the shape of a freestyle over Kanye West’s “Heard Em Say” instrumental. “I’m claustrophobic and all I ask is space to breathe, give me space to be more than the eye can see, never tried to be anything other than Simbi,” she raps over the dulcet piano loops of the track. “How will I grow? Been through more than you know, people actually pay to see me performing at shows.”

Under the track reads the caption: “Old Kanye. New Simbe Enjoy.”

Listen below: