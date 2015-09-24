Little Simz Has Dropped a Track with Stormzy and Kano, and it Goes So Hard It Hurts

Little Simz must be one of the most exciting UK rap prospects in years, and the fact she’s only 21 makes you feel proud and sick all at once. When I was 21, I enjoyed the music of the Klaxons, drank strawpedos in Dundee Student Union, and styled my hair using VO5 Mega Hold gel.

This latest monster is a sequel to her hyped last single “Dead Body” – called “Dead Body Part 2+3”. It brings back that morbid vocal hook from the original, but comes even harder, and with new guest verses from Kano and Stormzy over a shuddering mutoid dub beat. Listen below.